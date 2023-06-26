Delegations, Abhay Sopori call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 26: A delegation of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Srinagar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The members of the delegation including Gurmeet Singh Bali, Jaspal Singh, Ranjit Singh, Jasbir Singh Wazir and Jasbir Singh Oberoi apprised the Lt Governor on the preparations made by the DGPC to celebrate the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji at Gurudwara Chattipatshahi.

The delegation also discussed various other issues of the members of Sikh Community including employment opportunities for youth and protection and conservation of Sikh heritage.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of all the support. He asked the delegation to motivate and encourage young generation to avail the benefits of the self-employment initiatives under Mission Youth and other schemes of the Government.

“The Government is committed to facilitate the spirit of enterprise among the youth and we have taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure for skill development, financial support etc to meet the aspirations of young generation,” the Lt Governor said.

Meanwhile, Dr C K Gariyali, Trustee, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. called on Lieutenant Governor.

Dr Gariyali accompanied by Johan Alex, Executive Director, Sunny Rampal, Vice President of the Bank and M K Bhat – Founder Help line humanity held discussion with the Lt Governor on various matters, which includes starting a branch of the bank in Jammu, opening school and vocational courses, assistance in cleanliness of Dal Lake as a pilot project and promotion of local folk art. Abhay Sopori, Santoor Maestro also called on Lieutenant Governor. He was accompanied by his mother Professor Aparna Sopori, wife of Late Pandit Bhajan Sopori.

Abhay Sopori apprised the Lt Governor on his upcoming projects and discussed the issues related to promotion of art, culture and music of Jammu Kashmir.

A delegation of Joint Traders Association Lal Chowk Srinagar called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation led by Feroz Ahmad Baba apprised the Lt Governor on various concerning issues of the trader’s community of Lal Chowk. They also submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of redressal of the genuine concerns and issues on priority.