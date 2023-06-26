Amit Shah calls on Karan Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 26: The Home Minister, Amit Shah during his tour of Srinagar paid a courtesy call on Dogra Scion, Statesman and former Sadar-I-Riyasat, Dr. Karan Singh at his residence, Karan Mahal on Gupkar Road.

The Home Minister was accompanied by the Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha. The elder son of Dr. Karan Singh and former MLC, Vikramaditya Singh received the Home Minister at their residence and was also present during the meeting.

The Home Minister, Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to UT of J&K visited former Sadr-e-Riyasat, Dr. Karan Singh on the last day of his visit, and discussed the present day political and development scenario in J&K and of the nation.

It is pertinent to mention that recently the Chief Secretary, A.K. Mehta and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V.K. Bidhurialso called on Dr. Karan Singh and held discussions in Srinagar.