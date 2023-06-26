Rajnath Singh releases Arora’s Atam Sangeet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: BJP leader, Ramesh Arora’s Atam Sangeet was released by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh at a simple function here at BJP office today in presence of Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, Ravinder Raina, president J&K BJP, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Kavinder Gupta, ex Deputy CM, Dr Nirmal Singh ex Speaker, Dr Davinder Manayal, general secretary BJP and Prabath Singh, treasurer of the party.

It is 6th book of Arora who is Additional Advocate General and former MLC on poetry. The book is published by Diamond Books, New Delhi. The book is available on Amazone and flipcart.