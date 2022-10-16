DG BRO inspects Benadhi Bridge completed in record time on Dyala Chack – Ramkote road link

KATHUA, OCTOBER 16: Director General, Border Road Organisation (BRO) Lt. Gen Rajeev Chaudhary today inspected Benadhi Bridge on Dyala Chack- Ramkote road which has been completed in record 90 days by BRO team.

While appreciating the team members, Lt. Gen Rajeev Chaudhary said the 25 km road from Dyala Chack to Ramkote is an important road link and BRO team has so far completed four bridges in a record time. He said the 30 mts Benadhi Bridge has been completed in the fastest recorded time in BRO’s history of making roads.

The Lt. Gen also gave away Medals to six members of the Executing team including an associate who has been serving with BRO for over two decades.

Referring to the role of BRO in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Gen said under project Samparak the BRO is providing all weather road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir which is not just providing strategic advantage to armed forces but also help in exploring tourism potential of isolated areas.

The Lt. Gen said Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh is very keen to develop the Basohli- Bani- Bhaderwah corridor which will not only give fillip to the development in areas of Basohli – Bani but also give direct access to Bhaderwah. He said the 7 KM Chattergala Tunnel will be a key component on the corridor which will definitely help in a long way to tap tourist potential of the entire area.

Brigadier Tejpal Singh, Commander 35, R K Garg, OC, 69 BRO Shailendra Kumar and other concerned officers were also present.