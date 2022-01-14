Devotional song ‘Jaagey Vich Onaa’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: MD ‘Maa Bawe Walli Records’, Sahil Mahajan here today released CD of a new devotional song ‘Jaagey Vich Onaa’.

Singer and Composer of the song is Rahul Sharma, Music is given by Naresh, Lyrics by Saranga Batalvi, Videography are done by Neeraj and Vishal Swal.

A handout stated that the song is available on YouTube channel ‘Maa Bawe Wali Records’.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahil Mahajan said, in J&K the devotional songs of Gods and Goddesses are played everywhere during every religious function whether it is a Jagran, Langar Seva or Pooja.

He further said that the people of J&K should support and encourage the local artists so that they can also grow and reach new heights to make every citizen of J&K proud.

Mahajan also said that youth of J&K should participate more in religious activities and rituals as it will guide them towards a brighter future and prevent them from going on wrong track.

Pt. Hari Krishna Sharma was also present on the occasion.