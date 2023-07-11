Devika Hyundai launches SUV Exter

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 11: Devika Hyundai Udhampur has launched the Hyundai ‘Exter’, a sporty entry level SUV today with a starting price of Rs 5, 99,900. The unveiling ceremony was done by Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Udhampur, Ramesh Smotra and was attended by notable individuals of Udhampur.

During the launch, Abhimaniue Gupta, Managing Director, Joint Managing Director, Karan Pal Singh Sahni and Arvind Gupta- Co-Chairman, General Manager Rajinder Koul and Sales Manager Sukhwinder Singh, emphasized the car’s unique exteriors, spacious interiors, advanced safety features, technology, and exceptional performance. The Hyundai Exter is designed to cater to the adventurous spirit of India’s Gen MZ customers.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Hyundai Motors India Limited, spoke at the event and expressed Hyundai’s commitment to innovative design, intelligent technology, and safety features. He said that the company believes that the Hyundai Exter will exceed customer expectations and solidify Hyundai’s position as a leading smart mobility solution provider in India.

The Hyundai exter showcases Hyundai’s “sensuous sportiness” design identity with its progressive and unique styling, including iconic H-LED DRLs and Tail lamps. It sets a new benchmark in its segment with over 40 advanced safety features and 26 standard safety features across all trims. Additionally, the SUV comes with 6 airbags as a regular fitment.

The Hyundai Exter offers three power train options, including a 1.2 I Kappa petrol engine (E20 fuel ready) with a choice of 5 speed MT and smart auto AMT, and a 1.2 I Bi-fuel Kappa petrol and CNG with 5-speed MT. It is available in 6 monotone and 3 dual-tone exterior color options, including two new and exclusive colors: Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue. The SUV also comes with a segment-best warranty of three years, unlimited kilometers. Hardik Pandya, the renowned cricketer and youth icon, has been chosen as the brand ambassador exclusively for the Hyundai Exter.