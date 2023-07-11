Delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 11: A delegation of Dal Dwellers Welfare Union called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The members of the delegation led by its General Secretary Ghulam Rasool put forth various concerning issues of Dal Dwellers.

Faisal Mir, National Secretary Youth Wing, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party apprised the Lt Governor on various youth-related issues and other matters of public importance.

A delegation of volunteer based organization Kashmir Animal Welfare Foundation headed by Nighat Lone briefed the Lt Governor on their endeavours towards creating a consolidated animal welfare and support system in the valley.

Later, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Chairman, All J&K Folk Artists Association also called on the Lt Governor and discussed promotion of folk culture of J&K.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that the issues projected by them will be looked into earnestly for early redressal.

A Delegation of Committee on Estimates of Haryana Vidhan Sabha called on Lieutenant Governor.

The members of the delegation led by its Chairperson Mohan Lal Badoli shared their insights on the all-round rapid development going on in the UT of Jammu Kashmir with many new initiatives and schemes launched for the welfare of people.