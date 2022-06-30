Devender Rana, Rekha Mahajan listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: During their sitting here at party headquarter today, Ex-MLA and senior party leader, Devender Rana and BJP secretary, Rekha Mahajan, listened to the grievances of a large number of people belonging to different areas of the UT.

Deputations of Kashmiri Hindu migrants, Pencak Silat Federation, groups of Darhal, Manjakot, Thanna Mandi residents, besides individuals from Patyari, Dansal, Jindrah, Rathua, Janipur, Lourichak, Satwari, Bishnah, Talab Tillo, Nagrota and many other areas had reached Trikuta Nagar office to meet these leaders with their grievances. They narrated their woes and sought kind intervention of the party leaders to get their problems solved.

Devender Rana and Rekha Mahajan listened the problems of the people, which were taken up with the concerned officials of the departments stressing for early resolution so that the people are not made to suffer.

Devender Rana said that the BJP is always at the beck and call of the people and takes care of the needs of the people. He said that the party has been continuously highlighting the genuine problems of the masses, irrespective of class, region or gender and assures them to always be with them in any problem. He said that the BJP Government at the Centre under PM Narendra Modi has launched various schemes for every section of the society, which has brought change in their lives and raised their living standard.

Rekha Mahajan said that women in large numbers are also coming to BJP office on daily basis as they are convinced that it is the only party which has always been concerned for welfare and socio-economic upliftment of the women. The problems raised by them in the public grievances camps are taken up at appropriate platforms, she said and added that the BJP Government at the Centre under PM Narendra Modi has launched various schemes exclusively for the women.