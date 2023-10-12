Deteriorating global security situation underscores importance of India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, prominent speakers tell UN

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 11: The deteriorating security situation around the world, including the escalating violence in the Middle East, runs contrary to the concept of one world, one family, and the current times of division and distrust underscore the importance of India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, eminent speakers have said.

Delivering the keynote address at the International Conference on ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, the President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, said that the philosophy cannot be seen as a standalone doctrinal approach of India, but it is inherent to the country’s world view.

“It is historic that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is being discussed where it requires to be discussed. And the times are also such that we need to discuss this. In fact, there is perhaps no better way to articulate the organisational mission of the United Nations than Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he said at the conference organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN along with the ICCR.

India’s G20 Presidency for the year 2023 adopted the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth – One Family – One Future”, signifying India’s commitment to effectively fostering unity and collaboration in addressing global challenges.

Commending India on the theme of the conference, President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, said that the concept of one world, one family aligns well with the principles of solidarity and unity, which were also highlighted in his remarks to world leaders during the high-level UNGA session last month.

“Little did I know, just weeks ago, that the challenges we face would become even more striking in the weeks to follow,” Francis said.

“I have spoken clearly in condemning the escalation of violence in the Middle East and the associated alarming deaths of innocent civilians on both sides,” he said, referring to the escalating conflict in the Middle East after Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out one of the most audacious and deadliest attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country was “at war”.

“Clearly, the deteriorating security situation runs contrary – in any shape and form – to the concept of one world, one family, and indeed, to the cherished principles of unity and solidarity. Where we need more peace, we are getting less,” Francis said.

He added that in times like these – of great alarm and distress – “we often find it within ourselves to come together, whether out of the need for solidarity or for solace, or both.

“It is entirely human to seek out community for support. I therefore deeply appreciate the leadership of India in reminding us of this important truth,” he said.

“India’s recent G20 Presidency, centred around the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, marked a historic milestone and echoed the message of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. It was under this theme that India has reminded us of the one, very singular, world that we call home – and of our responsibility – nay, of the necessity – to protect it,” Francis said.

He emphasised that the message India is “sending us today” is that big or small, Indian or Pacific, North or South, “we are all facing the reality of multiple existential threats together – and only together will we persevere. And maybe preserve.”

Sahasrabuddhe underscored that the idea of nationalism in India was never about narrow-mindedness. He added that within the global community, India has also been trying to provide leadership to developing countries in diverse spheres through multiple ways.

“It was natural for India to try and give voice to the voiceless, whether to the most developing countries, smaller countries, or countries that are generally considered as invisible since they belong to the global south,” he said.

“Not just in the past but even in the contemporary world, India has been playing its role strictly without sounding condescending or obliging. We consider it as our duty,” he said.

In her opening remarks, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador, Ruchira Kamboj, said that from the sacred Vedas and Upanishads, the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has travelled through millennia, reminding people that beneath the apparent divisions of nationality, religion, and culture, “we all share the same human essence. Our fates are intertwined, our dreams interlinked, and our challenges interconnected.”

From India’s G20 Presidency and Vaccine Maitri initiative to humanitarian assistance and yoga, Kamboj highlighted how the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has been ensconced in India’s domestic and foreign policies over the years.

The G20 summit showcased “India’s commitment to fostering a sense of global togetherness. Our leadership, marked by inclusivity and collaboration, saw the participation of 20 member states, nine invitee nations, and 14 international organisations,” she said.

“What is more, it witnessed the historic inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member, amplifying the voices of nations often left unheard,” Kamboj added.

Kamboj emphasised that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is more than a lofty ideal. “It is a call to action, urging us to recognise our shared destiny, to come together in the face of adversity, and to build a world where every individual, no matter where they come from, is treated as part of this grand, global family.”

She noted that universal kinship could be realised by fostering understanding and empathy in a world fraught with division and distrust.

“Let us educate our young about diverse cultures, promote cross-cultural dialogues, and celebrate our shared humanity. Let us focus on our shared dreams and values rather than the differences that divide us,” she said.

The conference, attended by prominent scholars, leaders, diplomats, and UN Ambassadors, included two panel discussions on ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and international peacekeeping forces and climate change. It was attended by speakers, including former union minister Suresh Prabhu, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, former Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Vijay Nambiar, as well as UN envoys from various nations. (PTI)