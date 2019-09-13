Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad on business

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for business purposes.
Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.
Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (agencies)
