Delegations of United Ullmah-i-Ahlli Sunnah, BJP ST Morcha call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 19: A delegation of United Ullmah-i-Ahlli Sunnah called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The delegation was comprised of renowned Islamic Scholars, Moulana Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Naqeeb, Moulana Ghulam Rasool Haami, Moulana Showkat Hussain Keng and Prof Bashir Ahmad Dar.

The members of the delegation discussed promotion of Reshi-Sufi culture and tradition of Jammu Kashmir.

They further put forth the demands of constitution of Madrassa Board for effective dissemination of Sufi teachings, establishment of Sheikh-ul-Aalam Research University and promotion of cultural values in schools, colleges and universities.

The delegation also discussed the issues of fruit growers regarding transportation of fresh fruits to other parts of the country. The Lt Governor issued on spot directions to the concerned for hassle-free transportation of fresh fruits of Jammu Kashmir across the country.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation all assistance from the UT Administration for promotion of ancient Sufi teachings and values.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP ST Morcha headed by its National President and Member Parliament Samir Oraon called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor about various concerning issues of the Tribal community.

Samir Oraon, Member Parliament from Jharkhand also discussed with the Lt Governor various developmental and public important issues.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is working towards the inclusive and equitable development of J&K keeping the welfare of all sections of the society on priority.

The Government with its various schemes and programmes is reaching out to the tribal community for their socio-economic empowerment, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that the issues raised by them would be looked into for early redressal on merit.

The delegation was comprised of newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP, Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana; National Secretary BJP ST Morcha, Choudhary Mushtaq Inqlabi; General Secretary J&K BJP ST Morcha, Choudhary Roshan Hussain and Sh Permashver.

Earlier, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, Founder President, Kafila Foundation, accompanied by Abaas Ashraf Dar, member of the Foundation also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about the initiatives of their foundation regarding the opening of a School at Border area of Kupwara.