Home Ministry allocates 2009 batch to 5 IPS officers, 2010 to 7 others

Proposal for 32 more inductions in advanced stage

*Jabbar posted in CBI, Sujit gets addl charge

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 19: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today allotted 2009 and 2010 batch to 12 officers from Jammu and Kashmir who were recently inducted into the Indian Police Services (IPS).

Five officers have been allocated 2009 batch while seven others were given 2010 batch, an order issued by the MHA said.

Five IPS officers who have been allotted 2009 batch are Shakti Kumar Pathak, Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, Javid Ahmed Koul, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood and Shahid Mehraj Rather.

Seven IPS officers, who were allocated 2010 batch include Dr Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Vikas Gupta, Abdul Qayoom , Nisha Nathyal and Javid Iqbal Matoo.

All of them were 1999 batch Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS) officers and their induction into IPS was approved last year.

The officers given 2009 batch got Select List of 2012 while seven others were given 2013 which means they were due for induction in 2012 and 2013 but were inducted in 2021.

“Had they been timely inducted into IPS, they would have got 2008 and 2009 as years of allotment but rules were changed in 2016 and they suffered loss of one year in allotment” sources said.

Some of them have been posted as DIGs while others are still working as SSPs.

The MHA said the IPS officers who have been given 2009 batch will be placed below Rahul Malik, the junior most Direct Recruit IPS officer of 2009 batch of Jammu and Kashmir segment of AGMUT cadre and above R Mohammad Bhat, the senior most Direct Recruit IPS officer of 2010 batch of J&K segment of AGMUT cadre.

Seven IPS officers allocated 2010 batch will be placed below Shridhar Patil Daulu, the junior most Direct Recruit IPS officer of 2010 batch of Jammu and Kashmir segment of AGMUT cadre and above Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, the senior most Direct Recruit IPS officer of 2011 batch of J&K segment of AGMUT cadre.

All 12 newly inducted IPS officers were allocated AGMUT cadre as the Union Home Ministry has already abolished Jammu and Kashmir cadre and merged it into AGMUT following bifurcation of erstwhile State into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

In July 2021, the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) had inducted 28 JKPS officers into IPS. As 14 of them had retired from services, their posts were later declared as vacant.

The Police Headquarters have already cleared decks for induction of 32 more JKPS officers into IPS by sending proposals to the Home Department for approval.

“The proposal is now in advanced stage of being forwarded to the MHA and UPSC for their approval,” sources said.

Thirty two vacancies of IPS have been separated between 2015-2020, sources said.

Highest eight posts have been allocated for the year 2015 followed by seven to year 2018, five each to 2017 and 2019, four to the year 2016 and three to 2020.

Posts for induction of JKPS officers into IPS for the years 2021 and 2022 haven’t been notified as yet, sources said, adding this will be for the first time when 32 JKPS officers will get IPS in one go.

As per the sources, seniority of 32 JKPS officers, who are eligible for inductions has been drafted and attached with the proposal.

Meanwhile, Abdul Jabbar, DIG South Kashmir range has proceeded on Central deputation and posted in the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) for a period of five years.

The Home Department today relieved Jabbar to enable him to take up new assignment.

Sujit Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir range will hold the charge of South Kashmir range in addition to his own duties till further orders.