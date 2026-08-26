Delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 25: A delegation of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at from Reshnagri, Shopian headed by Khurshid Ahmad Mir, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

The members of the delegation projected various important public issues of Reshnagri including upgradation of Government High School, Health Sub-centre, promotion of horticulture and industrial sector.

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A delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) J&K UT Council, led by its Chairman, Iqram Ali Shafiee also called on Lieutenant Governor and briefed him on the upcoming 3rd Edition of the CII J&K Health Conclave, scheduled to be held on 29 August 2026 in Srinagar.

The delegation was comprised of Khurshid Dar, Director CII J&K; Sajad Lone, Convener CII J&K Panel on Healthcare; Dr Parvez Sofi, Managing Director Ujala Hospital Kashmir and Arafat from Ujala Amandeep Hospitals.

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Bhagat, Member of Legislative Assembly from Bishnah called on Lieutenant Governor and put forth the issues pertaining to establishment of Police Post at Rehal and Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Bishnah constituency.