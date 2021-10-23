Dejected, disillusioned people looking towards NC with hope: Dr Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday asked the party workers to galvanize their rows to present a united front against the coming challenges.

He said this while addressing series of workers meetings at Kalakote in Pripanjal region. Among others General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincal President Ratanlal Gupta, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, YNC PP Jammu, Aijaz Jan, Political Advisor to Dr Farooq, Mushtaq Guroo accompanied him. The meetings were organized by Yashu Rachpal Singh, Constituency Incharge Kalakote.

Cautioning the party functionaries about the nefarious communal designs of anti J&K forces, Dr Farooq said that the communal and the regional harmony are key to the region’s development. “J&K is suffering from political, developmental, economic maladies, which have been compounded by the ongoing pandemic. The communal forces of the country are taking the region towards a dangerous situation by pursuing a narrow and divisive brand of politics,’ he said.

Debunking the GoIs development claims, he said, “there has been no effort to leverage J&K’s potential to widen its prosperity and social security of its populace. Every single opportunity has been left unutilized to alleviate people’s sufferings. People of Chenab and Pirpanjal region have been the worst sufferers. The administration is living in denial,” he said.

Dr Farooq said the people, especially the youth, are encountered with numerous problems as the promises made have proved just a hoax.

“The unemployment is on the rise and the educated unemployed are undergoing a phase of despair,” Party President said, adding, “The trend needs to be arrested by opening up vistas of opportunities in terms of employment generation and recruitment on the fast track basis.”

Abdullah, however, expressed optimism about things changing for the better in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the National Conference has to play a vital role in this regard.

He called for further rejuvenating the party at the grass-roots level and enhancing the public outreach at all levels. “National Conference cadre has to get further activated to meet the challenges.”

“Dejected and disillusioned people are looking towards the National Conference with hope and we have to prepare ourselves to meet their aspirations”, he said and asked the functionaries to mobilize workers.

“We are passing through most difficult times and there is a crucial need of maintaining guard against polarizing forces by upholding our unity”, Farooq Abdullah said while adding that division of the society is inimical to our glorious ethos.

Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the region is on a tipping point of history that demands people to work unitedly to secure a promising future for future generations. “We all irrespective of our linguistic, regional, religious affiliations have to protect the unique constitutional position and individuality of our socio-cultural and political system. NC would continue to fight for political empowerment of the last people living in Gurez, Rajouri, Bani-Basohli, and Kishtwar. We will continue with our struggle in a constitutional and peaceful manner.”