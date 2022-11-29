Defeat communal, divisive forces in JK: JKPCC chief

*Announce statehood, early polls: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Nov 29: The JKPCC chief, Vikar Rasool Wani has said that those creating communal divide for vote politics are the biggest enemies of people and the nation and such people must be isolated and defeated by all right thinking people.

Addressing a public rally along with working president Raman Bhalla at Kishtwar today, Wani said that it was the Congress Government at the Centre which sanctioned several power projects and other road connectivity projects in erstwhile Doda district comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, to create lot of jobs and business opportunities besides bringing overall development in the mountainous region .

However communal and divisive forces are the biggest enemies of peace and harmony and overall development of the backward region and people must unitedly defeat such forces for their better future.

He said UPA Government headed by Dr Manmohan Singh had sanctioned a big package of Rs 24,000 crores in 2004 which swelled to around Rs 36000 cr and a major component was for power infrastructure. It was the biggest ever package measured in terms of valuation and inflations today, he added.

Wani said massive road and other developmental projects were sanctioned under UPA which brought about lot of improvement in the basic facilities and quality of life although lot more needs to be done in various fields in view of vast area and hilly terrain. He said it was Congress led Government which divided vast Doda district for better administrative and development and to fulfill aspirations of people of Kishtwar and Ramban districts. He said Congress stands guarrantee to peace, harmony, dignity, restoration of statehood and rights to land and jobs.

Addressing the gathering, working president Raman Bhalla hit at BJP for downgrading the historical state and snatching rights to land and jobs besides trade and business opportunities at the cost of locals and said that BJP Government has failed to achieve any of the claimed benefits of Aug, 2019 decision.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is deprived of democracy for more than three and half years and there is total uncertainty about Assembly elections and restoration of statehood despite commitment on the floor of the house by the PM and HM. He also expressed great concern over selective killings in Kashmir in recent months.

Senior Congress leaders Sheikh Haider, Ex-MLA Ashok Dogra, Pranav Shagotra , Asif Naqeeb, Latish Sharma, Naveed Ashraf Kichloo, Tariq Hussain Zargar, Khalid Hussain Ganaie, Nayir Amin Bhat and others spoke on the occasion.