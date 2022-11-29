Religious, adventure, cultural tourist spots in Jammu to be promoted: Mayor

JMC framing vision document

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: For the first time in the history the Jammu Municipality is framing a vision document for promotion of religious, adventure, and cultural tourism in the region.

This was stated by Jammu Mayor, Rajinder Sharma while talking to reporters along with, Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria and chairmen of JMC committees here, today.

Rajinder Sharma said to promote these tourist places the JMC has stressed on close coordination and cooperation between various departments and organisations including Floriculture, Tourism , Dharmarth Trust etc to promote the tourist destinations of International fame in Jammu.

Click here to watch video

In this regard he referred to historical Raghunath Temple of Jammu, temples of Panjtirthi where in one of the temples a unique idol of Balram Ji is lying, Peer Kho Shrine which has a great religious background, Bawe Wali Mata, Mooh Maya temple, Harki Puri, Jammu, Sukhrala Mata temple in Billwar, Pandav temple of Krimchi, Narsingh Ji temple in Ghagwal , Samba, Shrine of Chamliyal in Ramgarh, Samba Gurdwaras where Guru Nanak Dev Ji had visited and old mosques.

He regretted that earlier for promoting tourism in Jammu planning was not done but JMC will now work in this regard and identify the tourist spots.

He said in adventure tourism paragliding at Athem, rafting at Reasi , Mansar , Surinsar, Tawi River Front and Lake, border tourism, Garana Wet land, Suchet Garh Border, Ranjit Sagar Dam (Atal Sethu), promotion of water sports near Golf Course Sidhra etc are the main spots to be promoted.

In cultural tourism, Basholi art and paintings, Dogra Museum, Mubarak Mandi, Akhnoor Fort, Ambaran Buddhist site of International fame, Balidan Stumb, where installation of laser light and sound highlighting sacrifice and valour of Brig Rajinder Singh, Gen Zorawar Singh will be highlighted, Raj Tilak of Maharaja Ghulab Singh and Maharaja Hari Singh at Jammu and Akhnoor will be promoted for tourism as cultural tourist spots.

He also reiterated the regularisation of Safai Karmacharis who were working as temporary workers since long.

Mayor regretted that till date no serious efforts were made develop commercial area in Jammu which was the work of Master Plan and they have not done it. “We have not given space to commercial activities now JMC is working on it and corporation is framing building by laws.

As a part of “My Town My Pride”, Mayor today kick started sanitation cum awareness drive across Jammu city iconic places.

On this occasion, Mayor said JMC is providing sanitation in the entire city and putting every possible effort to provide up to mark sanitation in its area of jurisdiction and the aim of launching this mega sanitation drive from iconic places is to spread message of public involvement in sanitation.

A responsible and responsive public are the key allies in the city sanitation added Mayor.

The sanitation drive was kick started at Bawe Wali Mata by Mayor, Mubarak Mandi Complex by Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria and at Har ki Pauri by Chairman’s of various Standing Committees.

Mayor said a multi-pronged approach by all is what ensured all-round cleanliness in the city.

He further added that we will create awareness among people about different aspects of cleanliness and convince them about the importance of source segregation.