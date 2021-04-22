DDC Poonch reviews physical, financial progress in key sectors

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Apr 22: District Development Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet, today chaired a meeting of line departments to review the physical and financial progress achieved in key sectors under the last year capex budget and discuss the proposals for the current year plan.

Functionaries of PWD, RDD, Jal Shakti, Youth and Sports, School Education, Health, Irrigation and Flood Control & PDD departments attended the meeting.

At the outset, the Chief Planning Officer briefed about the department wise Physical and Financial achievement made under Capex Budget for the year 2020-2021.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of physical and financial achievements under different schemes being implemented by Education, Health, PWD, PHE, PDD, RDD and other departments under District Capex Budget and MGNREGA for the year 2020-2021.

With a view to further strengthen the grassroots level participation and rural empowerment , Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioner Development to ensure comprehensive and participatory planning. He informed that approximately Rs 200 crore funds were being utilized by the Panchayat /RDD department in the current financial year through local PRIs which is first in the known history of Panchayati Raj.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed on the need of training, skill development and capacity building of PRIs for effective planning and execution at Panchayat and Block level and subsequently at District level.

He directed the ACD, inter alia, to complete the works taken up by RDD in the current financial year by Feb 2022 and ensure active participation of local PRIs at all the three tiers.

While reviewing the physical and financial achievements of Municipal Council Poonch, he directed the executing agency PWD to immediately start the work on Solid Liquid Wasted Management Plant.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed grave concern over the functioning and working style of PWD Deptt and conveyed his utter displeasure. He asked for an explanation from the department for lapsing the colossal amount due to non production of work bills on time. He directed the engineers to complete all the ongoing works in a time bound manner and also handover the completed projects to the intending departments by following established procedure of hand over and take over. He also asked for DPR of Bus Stand Poonch which is being constructed by PWD and rated the current progress dismal.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the status of construction of bunkers. He directed Xen PWD to remove all the minor defects of already constructed bunkers by 30th May 2021 and complete the remaining bunkers by ending June 2021. It is worth mentioning that PWD is constructing 617 bunkers.