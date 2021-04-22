People sans facemask fined in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 22: Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib has appealed the people to follow COVID appropriate behavior to stay safe and control the fresh covid surge in the district,

The district administration has launched a drive to enforce wearing of facemask, especially while moving in the public places and observing social distance, besides to check violation of other COVID-19 SOPs.

Meanwhile, during the intensified drive, a team of District Administration, Udhampur led by a senior officer imposed fine for violation of Covid-19 SOPs . An amount of Rs. 144810 was recovered from the violators. The DC urged the people to follow all the COVID guidelines adding that wearing face mask was mandatory for every citizen to prevent the spread of Coronavirus . The DC reiterated that violation of any advisories/ order is an offence and violators will be booked under relevant provisions of law.

She also appealed the public representatives of urban local bodies and PRIs BDCs and DDCs to take forward this message and motivate the masses to adhere to the Govt directives.