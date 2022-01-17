DDC Chairperson, PRI members call on Lt Governor

Jammu, January 17: A delegation led by DDC Chairperson Ganderbal, Ms Nuzhat Ishfaq comprising PRI representatives from Ganderbal called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhavan.

Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj was present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the members of the delegation discussed with the Lt Governor various area-specific issues pertaining to development of the district and welfare of people.

They submitted memorandums containing demands and issues regarding improvement of road connectivity, health, Power and drinking water facilities; sanctioning of Fire & Emergency Sub-Station for Chattergul, Ganiwan, Sonamarg; upgradation of schools; exploring the tourism potential and strengthening of health sector, besides expediting other developmental projects in Ganderbal district.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation said that the UT Government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations and developmental needs of the people. He observed that the UT administration is working on several fronts for the holistic and equitable development of all sections and regions of the UT.

He assured them that all their genuine demands would be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal. The Lt Governor directed Commissioner/Secretary, RDD to extend all possible assistance to the DDC Chairperson and the PRI representatives for discharging their roles and responsibilities smoothly and efficiently.

Former Legislator, Sh. Ishfaq Jabbar; DDC Member, Sh Sajad Durani; Chairman BDC Kangan, Sh Mohd Yousuf Paswal; President, Sarpanch Association District Ganderbal, Sh Nazir Ahmad Raina, besides other PRI representatives were present on the occasion.