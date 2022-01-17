Jammu and Kashmir logs 2,827 new COVID cases, 5 fresh deaths in Jammu

JAMMU, Jan 17: The Government today informed that 2827 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 1093 from Jammu division and 1734 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 362200.Also, 05 Covid deaths have been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 777more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 492from Jammu Division and285 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 55,629doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,99,13,049.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 362200 positive cases, 17928are Active Positive (7185in Jammu Division and 10743in Kashmir Division), 339700 have recovered and 4572 have died; 2226 in Jammu division and 2346in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 20360232 test results available, 362200 samples have tested positive and 19998032 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 64,017 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 5530124 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 8847persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 17928 in isolation and 430955 in home surveillance. Besides, 5067822 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 618 cases, Baramulla reported 315 cases, Budgam reported 295 cases, Pulwama reported 56 cases, Kupwara reported 139 cases, Anantnag reported 168 cases, Bandipora reported 52 cases, Ganderbal reported 22 cases, Kulgam reported 57 cases while as Shopian reported 12 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 711cases, Reasi reported 35 cases for today, Udhampur reported 122 cases, Rajouri reported 42 cases, Doda reported 20 cases, Kathua reported 30 cases, Samba reported 52 cases, Poonch reported 32 cases, Kishtwar reported 07 cases while as Ramban reported 42 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4794 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 344 ( 7.17%) are occupied.

