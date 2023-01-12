DDC Chairman reviews progress of works under District Capex Budget, PRI components

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: Chairman District Development Council (DDC)Jammu Bharat Bhushan today reviewed the progress of works proposed under District Capex Budget 2022-23 including DDC, BDC, PRI components a meeting attended by Deputy Commissioner, Avny Lavasa and DDC Vice Chairman, Suraj Singh.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner gave a detailed powerpoint presentation about the progress made so far. She appraised that total 4081 works have been approved under the District Capex Budget 2022-23 in respect of Jammu district out of which 310 are under DDC plan, 274 works under BDC plan, 3278 under PRI plan and 219 under UT component.

She informed that out of 3278 works under PRI components, estimates of 3168 have been prepared, 3161 tendered, 3006 allotted, 1926 have been completed. Similarly, under the DDC component, out of 310 works, estimates of 291 have been prepared, 290 tendered, 267 allotted and 162 have been completed. Likewise, under BDC component, out 274 works, estimates of 266 have been prepared and 261 tendered, 233 alloted and 165 have been completed

It was further informed that out of 219 works proposed under UT component, estimates of 219 works have been prepared, 218 tendered, 201 allotted and 124 are completed.

Regarding physical and financial status of works being executed under RDD, it was informed that out of 3731 proposed works, 2845 were taken up and 2167 works stand completed so far.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Chairman Bharat Bhushan issued strict directions to the departments to expedite the pace of progress, complete all the pending works and utilise full funds under DDC, BDC and PRI components.

He stressed on the concerned authorities to take all possible measures to accelerate the pace of various ongoing works on different projects for their time-bound completion. He further asked the officers to focus on execution and completion of works without any delay.

DDC Mandal, Geetu Aulakh; DDC Nagrota, Joginder Singh; DDC Bishnah, Dharminder Kumar; DDC Bhalwal, Bhushan Bral; DDC Arnia, Surekha Devi; DDC Miran Sahib, Vidhya Mohan; DDC R.S Pura, Prof. Gharu Ram Bhagat; ADDC, Ramesh Kumar; CPO, Yoginder Katoch; ACD Preeti Sharma, BDOs, BMOs, along with district officers and other staff members of concerned departments were present in the meeting.