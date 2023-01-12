Cong opposes land order, seeks policy to protect farmers, poor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: Congress has strongly criticized the recent Govt direction to evict the all occupants of Govt land especially landless, petty, small and marginal farmers and other poor people from the agricultural and other lands in their cultivation and possession for decades and termed the same as arbitrary and unjustified and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Addressing a press conference at PCC office here today, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, along with other senior leaders, demanded immediate withdrawal of the order and framing of fair and a rational policy to save the small and marginal farmers and poor and landless people from the preview of this order, which will uproot thousands of poor people, while the big sharks may find escape routes.

Sharma said that thousands of landless, petty, small and marginal farmers în cultivating possessions of different kinds of agricultural and residential lands appurtenant thereto, face forcible eviction by January 31 as per order which is very serious. The people especially farmers are restless, since issuance of dictatorial order, as their Girdawris have been already erased unilaterally în recent years, without adhering to the norms especially following the principles of natural justice.

He said that by a single order all categories of people including the landless, small and marginal farmers are being evicted from the small land holdings in their occupations whereas, big sharks having illegally occupied or secured large chunks of State or Custodian lands certainly form a separate category o be sternly dealt with under law of land. The Congress stands shoulder to shoulder with the landless, small and marginalized farmers and other poor people who are in peaceful, uninterrupted and long duration possessions of such lands.

Sharma said that past governments always framed laws and norms to the benefits of landless, small and marginal farmers and tillers but the present dispensation is hell bent to crush the poor people especially farmers.

Flanked by other leaders of the party and farmers leaders, he referred to previous laws and norms of past governments în the favour of tillers, small and marginal farmers like Big Landed estates abolition Aact 1952,C.O. – 578-C of 1954, LB-6, LB- 7, of 1958, S -432 of 1966, Agrarian Reforms Act 1976, CM guidelines 1971 and several others but this government is the only exception which is trying to hit the poorest of the poor.

Senior leaders Shah Nawaz Choudhary- general secretary PCC and Member DDC, Secretaries Shashi Sharma (Incharge PCC Kissan Cell), Pawan Raina, Neeraj Gupta (Media Coordinator) PCC spokespersons Kapil Singh, Sahil Sharma, Ajaz Choudhary general secretary IYC, Chairman Social Media Bilal Choudhary and Ricky Dalotra also accompanied.