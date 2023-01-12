Dir Tourism organizes cultural programmes to celebrate Lohri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: Director Tourism Jammu on Thursday organized cultural programmes at historical Raghunath Bazar and Samba Fort to celebrate the festival of Lohri.

As per a statement, the events were held in collaboration with the Raghunath Bazaar Businessmen Association, District Administration Jammu/ Samba and JKAACL.

While Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rajinder Sharma was the Chief Guest for Lohri celebration event held at Raghunath Baazar DDC Chairman, Samba, Keshav Dutt Sharma was the Chief Guest at Samba Fort.

At Raghunath Bazaar, the event started with lighting of traditional lamp by the Chief Guest, Mayor Rajinder Sharma and Director Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai in presence of Sanjay Gupta, President Raghunath Bazaar Business Association and Deputy Director Tourism, Publicity, Abdul Jabbar amidst chanting of Vedic mantras.

At Samba Fort, the lighting of traditional lamp was done by the Chief Guest, DDC Chairman Samba, Keshav Dutt Sharma, Vice Chairman, DDC Samba, Balwan Singh and Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta.

On the occasion, the guests and participants prayed for the peace and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the tourist influx to the UT will increase manifolds in 2023.

“A scintillating cultural bonanza was held on the occasion which enthralled the audience. The cultural procession featuring folk dance by the local artists, special Chajja performance and Lohri Haran dance by the artists of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Jammu enthralled the tourists and locals,” read the press statement.

Pertinently, Raghunath Baazar Businessmen Association had also setup ethnic food stalls at the heritage Bazaar to welcome the tourists. However, the major attraction for the audience was live performance by Saptak Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Jammu said that the spree of events/festivals like winter bonanza at Sanasar and Patnitop, Vibrant Bhaderwah Festival at Bhaderwah, Christmas celebrations etc. has already added to vivacity and cheerfulness amongst tourists and locals.