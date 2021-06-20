DDC chairman kick-starts blacktopping of road

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 20: Col (retd) Mahan Singh, District Development Council (DDC) Chairman, Kathua, assured the people of overall development of far flung areas while kick-starting the black-topping work of a road strip from Sabar to Colony (SC Basti) near here, today.

The work was inaugurated by the DDC Chairman amid slogans of “PM Narendra Modi Zindabad, Bharat Mata ki Jai, BJP Zindabad” echoing all around. Sweets were distributed among those present on the momentous occasion as this two km road being constructed at a cost of Rs. 40 lakh by PWD (R&B) Division, Basohli on its final completion shall solve the connectivity problem of the people of this landlocked area once for all.

It is pertinent to mention here that this area is three sides landlocked by the Ranjit Sagar Dam in Sabar Panchayat of Mahanpur and the habitation here shall be benefited by this road. Overseeing atleast half dozen landlocked islands formed by backwaters this will also be big tourist attraction for this remote area.

Col Mahan along with Tajinder Singh Goldy DDC member, Mahanpur distributed rations, sanitizers and facemasks to residents of nearby SC Basti.

Addressing the people of the area during the simple yet impressive function, the DDC Chairman expressed profound thanks to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Union Minister, PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh for wholeheartedly granting the funds for this remote area.

Col Mahan Singh, while interacting with people of the area on the occasion took stock of their problems and issues. After listening patiently to their grievances, he assured them of taking up their issues with the concerned authorities and get these resolved at the earliest.

Reiterating his commitment towards ensuring overall development, Col Mahan Singh said that rural and far-off areas shall receive focussed attention. He assured that besides development of the area he will ensure that the benefits of various schemes meant for the socio-economic upliftment of the poor and needy reach the doorsteps of the people in this remote area.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Tejinder Goldy, Sarpanch, Sabar Pawar Kumar, Sarpanch, Dhamalard Sher Singh, Sarpanch, Chunnera Darshan Kohli, Sarpanch, Mahanpur etc.