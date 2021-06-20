DC Rajouri takes stock of COVID-19 mitigation measures

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 20: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan today chaired a meeting to review the measures for the efficient containment and management of COVID-19 in the district.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Pawan Kumar; AC Defence, Saleem Qureshi; ACD, Sushil Khajuria; DFO Nowshera, Suresh Manda; DFO SF, Sanjay Saraf; CAO, Mahesh Verma; DSHO, Dr Sarfraz Naseem Chowdhury; MS DH, Dr Mehmood; ExEn PWD Rajouri, Maqbool Hussain; Tehsildar Rajouri, Mohd Rafeeq; AEE PWD Manjakote, Sarwar Mehmood besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The DC reviewed vaccination progress, treatment and management of positive COVID patients, strengthening of PCCs, intensifying the testing in rural areas, strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs by imposing fines on violators.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Health Department to put in extra efforts to achieve the target of COVID vaccination by speeding up the door to door vaccination drive and spreading awareness among the common masses about its benefits.

Strict enforcement of COVID Safety protocols and imposing of fine against violators, making available facilities for the patients in the Panchayat Covid Care Centres and their optimum use was also stressed upon.

The Deputy Commissioner enjoined upon the concerned officers not to leave their headquarters without the prior permission of the DM so that any emergent situation arising out of COVID-19 can be dealt with efficiently.

He further asked the concerned officers to cover all the eligible beneficiaries under the SEHAT scheme to enable them to get the benefits of the same. He also directed for operationalization of Jan Seva Kendra for providing all basic facilities like banking, e registration etc at the Panchayat level.