DDC calls for promotion of tourism sector in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Mar 29: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan today conducted an extensive tour of the Kalakote area of Rajouri district to review the action taken on the issues raised during the recently held public outreach camp there.

During his visit, the DDC sought a detailed report from the concerned officers about the action taken on the issues projected by the locals during the public durbar, who in turn briefed about the same.

The DDC also paid a visit to some tourist potential sites in the Kalakote area.

At Kesar Galla, the DDC directed the DFO Rajouri and AD Tourism to formulate a comprehensive eco-tourism plan for the development of tourist spots in the region, besides he also asked the concerned officer from Tourism to make all the tourism assets functional at Kessar Galla.

During his visit to Coal mines at Mougla, the DDC held interaction with the workers there and listened to their grievances. The workers raised several issues, including low wage rate etc. The DDC assured that he would depute the Assistant Labour Commissioner within days to resolve their genuine concerns at the earliest. He also held a threadbare discussion with the local population about the measures to be taken to enhance coal production in the area to generate more employment avenues for the locals.

Later in the evening, the DDC also paid a visit to the hot spring at Tattapani where the locals demanded the construction of a sanitary complex. The DDC asked the concerned officer from the Tourism Department to take all possible measures for the proper development of the Tatapani tourist spot. He also said that concerted efforts are being made to boost the tourism sector in the district.

The DDC was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Kalakote, Krishan Lal; Divisional Forest Officer Rajouri, Arshdeep Singh; Tehsildar Kalakote, Assistant Director Tourism, Ambika Bali and Block Development Officer Kalakote, Mohd Khalil.