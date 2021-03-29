Colourful performances mark 2nd day of Fulkari 2021

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Mar 29: The splendour and richness of Jammu came alive once again on the second day of “Fulkari 2021” a two days festival of folk, colours and music organized by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with Atlas Event Management Company.

The musical evening at Gulshan Ground opened with a power packed performance by “Saptak Classical Fusion Band” from Jammu. The local band is amongst the top 100 performers of India’s Got Talent Season 3. Their performance on “Uss Dogreian Aakhnean Shaane Kanne” gained a lot of applause from the crowd.Another attractive presentation of this programme was fusion dance performance by Rakesh Kona and group.The dance filled the air with rhythms of Dogri and Punjabi fusion on this very special festive evening.

The main highlights of the evening were live performances by famous playback singer and performer ” Titliyan fame” Afsana Khan, Television Actress Prerna Bhat and “Ve Pathra” fame Gursaaz. The soulful voice of Afsana Khan left the audience spellbound.The Celebrity artists appreciated jammu for their love and warmth they had showered on them since the very beginning of the festival.

The two days festival at Jammu included multifarious activities like adventure, music, dance, fashion, competitions and Fam tours.Also various departments like Horticulture, Agriculture,Handicrafts and Handloom had set their stalls which gathered huge response from the audience.

Among those present on the occasion were Principal Secretary to the Government Sh Rohit Kansal (IAS) and various top officers/officials of civil and police department.