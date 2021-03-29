Cong protests against price rise, statehood at Kalakote, Nagrota

* BJP Govt looting people through taxes: Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

KALAKOTE/NAGROTA, Mar 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee continued protest against the unprecedented hike in prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities at Kalakote.

The protest was organized by former Legislator from Kalakote and senior Congress leader, Ashok Kumar Sharma and led by JKPCC chief GA Mir, JKPCC vice president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma and former minister and DDC vice chairman Shabir Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir claimed that BJP Government failed to meet development aspirations of people of J&K. He said far-flung and hilly areas lacks proper infrastructure, road connectivity, drinking water and electricity supply.

Mir demanded early Assembly elections and restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He said that there was no representation to the people of J&K in the government which works without taking into confidence the public representatives. He pledged that his party was committed to the welfare of the common people and would strictly follow the public outreach programme in order to listen and redress their grievances.

Bhalla accused BJP for weakening grass roots democracy after its failure to fulfill the promises made to the general masses. While commenting on the developmental scenario, he said that despite protests even under COVID-19 pandemic, administration has failed to improve delivery system and forcing people of J&K to face many hardships. He said the spiraling prices of essential commodities has badly affected the middle classes and the poor families.

Former Legislator, Ashok Sharma stated that the condition of Siot-Kalakote road is getting worst day by day enabling the locals suffer a lot, poor quality of drinking water is supplied to whole of the Kalakote Assembly segment and still there are hundreds of houses which are deprived of water facility. The power supply position is also grim. He alleged that Kalakote has been ignored by BJP Government in terms of development.

PCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma and DDC vice chairman Shabir Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, to protest the “rising” inflation, fuel prices, unemployment in J&K, Congress held another protest rally today at Nagrota under the leadership of former minister and PCC vice president Mula Ram, PCC general secretary Manmohan Singh, Ex-MLA Shiv Dev Singh, PYC president Uday Bhanu Chib and NSUI State president Sunny Parihar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mula Ram criticized the government over the fuel price hike. He said BJP Govt has embarked upon merciless destruction of people’s livelihood which have already been severely assaulted both by the pandemic and the unplanned, unilaterally announced and totally mismanaged policies and programmes in J&K.

He accused the government of deliberately increasing petrol and diesel price. He demanded that the central government to sharply reduce its excise duties, on petroleum products, which are amongst the highest in the world today, and provide relief to the people.