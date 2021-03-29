Inmates of District Jail present cultural programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: A cultural programme was presented by the inmates at District Jail Ambphalla.

On the occasion, Prof Manoj Kumar Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu was the chief guest. The programme was graced by VK Singh, DGP Prisons, Prof Sanjana Koul, Vijaya Singh and Dr Mohammad Sultan Lone, DIG Prisons, J&K.

The programme was also attended by Academicians-Dr Arti Bakhshi, Head, Department of Psychology, University of Jammu and Dr Piyali Arora, Assistant Professor/Clinical Psychologist, Government College for Women, Parade and officers from Prison Headquarters.

During the programme, various cultural items like folk songs, bollywood classics, sufi songs and popular numbers were presented by the inmates which received thunderous applause from the audience.

Superintendent District Jail Jammu, Mirza Saleem Beig in his welcome address underlined various steps taken by the Prisons Department for welfare of prisoners and improving prison administration.

DGP Prisons VK Singh in his address highlighted that the Department is working towards making jails more tech savvy by the introduction of video conferencing facility for trial/remand purpose, e-mulaqat facility and Prison Inmate Calling System besides establishment of modern interview rooms in jails. During COVID pandemic, a total of 542 inmates across various jails were affected but all recovered except two who unfortunately succumbed due to co-morbidities. Presently, there is only one COVID case from District Jail Kathua who is admitted in GMC Kathua.

Prof MK Dhar in his address said that the University will soon collaborate with the Prisons Department in conducting Skill Development Trainings for the prison inmates. He emphasized that inmates should be a part of the 75 week long Independence Day celebrations ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to a suggestion of DGP Prisons, the VC said that efforts will be made to organize a program on similar lines at the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day (August 15, 2021) to inspire the student community.

A memento was presented to the chief guest by the DGP Prisons.