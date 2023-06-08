DDC Baramulla presides over Bankers Seminar for Credit in Agriculture & Allied Sectors

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, June 8: In a bid to bridge the gap between banking institutions and the development departments under Agricultural Diversification Project (ADP), the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today presided over Bankers Seminar for Credit in Agriculture and allied sectors at Dak Bungalow, here.

Large numbers of farmers, FPOs, heads of financial institutions besides functionaries of other concerned departments were present in the seminar.

During the programme, a detailed discussion was held on various issues including identification of beneficiaries, flow of credit for farmers under Holistic Development Agriculture Programme (HADP), assistance under Government sponsored schemes, performances of banks under District Credit Plan (DCP), monitoring initiatives and Credit Plus activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Syed Sehrish said that a total of 47 schemes/ projects have been identified under holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors and implementation of these projects would not only energize the agriculture sector but will also change the economic fortune of the farming community of Baramulla district.

She reiterated that for achieving the desired targets under the said sector, the bankers have an important role to play by providing hassle free credit to the farmers.

To facilitate and uplift poor farmers with credit linking schemes, the DDC impressed upon the bankers to put in added efforts to make ease in credit facilities for the farmers by focusing on potential areas and stressed on better coordination between banks and Government Departments for bringing improvement in CD ratio.

She directed for ensuring balanced lending in all key sectors to promote equitable growth and also emphasized upon the heads of the financial institutions to spread awareness with regard to the welfare schemes sponsored by them among masses so that people can avail benefit for their socio-economic development.

The DDC stressed for a self-reliant and sustainable Agriculture and Horticulture sector. She hailed the role of agriculture and horticulture sectors in creating self-reliant and sustainable employment in the district.

Later, the DDC also distributed booklets among the participants containing necessary information for all welfare credit schemes meant for holistic development of Agriculture and allied sectors.