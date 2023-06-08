Police holds cultural programme in Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, June 8: As a part of ongoing Civic Action Programme (CAP), Jammu and Kashmir Police organized a colourful cultural programme, here today in which large number of school children from Doda and Bhaderwah participated.

The programme was organized by Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters, Doda Shakeel Rehman Bhat. The aim of organizing the programme was to provide opportunity to the students and other participants to display their talent in the field of singing, dancing and other entertainment activities.

The participating school children presented various colourful programmes which includes solo dance, singing and group dance. Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda Abdul Qayoom complimented the school children for their participation and outstanding performance displayed in the programme by them.

He also advised the students to focus on studies, take part in sports and other activities of entertainment and remain away from bad habits which will boost up their physical and mental health.