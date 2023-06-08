Chibber flags off 108-member contingent for National School Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 8: Director Youth Services and Sports, Subash Chander Chibber flagged off a big 108-member contingent to Bhopal for National School Games from Youth Hostel, Nagrota, here today.

The contingent comprising the athletes from four sports disciplines is proceeding for Bhopal to participate in 66th National School Games, being held under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

The Director Sports, who was the chief guest on the occasion, was accompanied by Deputy Director Central, Jitender Mishra. A total of 90 athletes (under-19 boys and girls) and 18 officials across Jammu and Kashmir are taking part in four sports disciplines in this mega sporting event to be held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh from June 10 to June 13. The sporting disciplines included Football, Volleyball, Judo and Table Tennis. Two Football teams comprised of 36 players, while two Volleyball teams comprised of 24 players and two Judo teams are of 20 players, while 10 players will take part in Table Tennis.

Earlier, Director Youth Services and Sports, Subash Chander Chibber said that it was great to see athletes participating in the sporting events at the national level after a gap of three years, adding that COVID restrictions across the country had forced the organisers not to organise competitions for all these years.