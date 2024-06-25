DDC Bandipora reviews infrastructure development initiatives of Degree Colleges

BANDIPORA, June 24: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the infrastructure development initiatives underway in various Degree Colleges of the district in a meeting held at the mini-secretariat Bandipora.

The meeting discussed various measures to evaluate the progress of ongoing projects, ensure adherence to timelines, and allocate resources effectively towards enhancing educational facilities.

The principals briefed DDC regarding ongoing construction works, renovations, and other developmental projects underway at their respective institutions.

The meeting was informed that, in GDC Ajas work is going on for construction of prefabricated classrooms and toilet block at an estimated cost of 150 lakhs, besides work is in going on for construction of prefabricated chowkidar hut with attached washroom at an estimated cost of Rs. 20 lakh.

While reviewing the status of ongoing projects of GDC Hajin, the DDC was apprised that, 04 projects are ongoing including earth filling at an estimated cost of Rs. 15 Lakh, prefabricated Classrooms at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 lakh, car parking at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 Lakh besides main college building which is to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 12.36 crores.

The Principal, GDC Sumbal, briefed the DDC regarding various new works proposed to be taken up for the year 2024-25, including establishment of Botanical Garden, upgradation of college library besides repair and renovation of Biotechnology Block and indoor sports Hall.

Reviewing the status of two ongoing projects at GDC Gurez, including upgradation of main building by way of Eco-panelling and landscaping and Bus Garage cum Chowkidar Hut, it was given out that 60 percent work is complete for upgradation of main building for which estimated cost is 445 lakhs, besides 75 percent work is complete for Bus Garage cum Chowkidar Hut which is constructed at an estimated cost of 80 lakhs.

Regarding the works of HKM College Bandipora, the DDC was apprised that funds have been released to R&B for construction of Botanical Garden but work is yet to be started, for which DDC directed the R&B Department to start the work at an earliest besides stressed for completion of all other pending works on priority.

The DDC, on this occasion, emphasized the need for rigorous monitoring and timely completion of all infrastructure projects of degree colleges.

He also stressed the importance of proper communication and collaboration among all stakeholders involved in the execution of these projects to expedite progress and enhance the educational infrastructure available to students.

The DDC assured the support of the district administration for initiatives that promote educational excellence and stressed the proactive approach of all stakeholders to provide the best possible facilities for students.

The meeting was attended by Principal HKM College Bandipora, Prof. (Dr.) Masood Ahmad Malik, Principal GDC Sumbal, Prof (Dr.) Shabeena Iqbal Shawl, Principal GDC Gurez, CPO, Mohammad Maqbool, Executive Engineer R&B Bandipora, Executive Engineer R&B Sumbal, and representatives of GDC Hajin and GDC Ajas.