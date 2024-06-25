DC Kupwara, VC DDC lay foundation stone for 7.3km road projects at Surigam, Gratnard in Lolab

KUPWARA, June 24: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today visited Lolab sub-division of District Kupwara and laid foundation stone to several road projects.

At Surigam, Deputy Commissioner and Vice Chairperson DDC, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir jointly laid foundation stone of 5.5 km Surigam road construction project under NABARD involving a cost of Rs.428.45 lakh.

The road project includes 4 links connecting different habitations of block Wavoora namely Surigam Galwan Mohallah, Nad Surigam, JNV to Aoloochi Mohallah and Undderpati Bajjard Mohallah.

It was informed that the road project when completed shall benefit around 1550 souls living in the area.

Later, both the dignitaries visited Khurhama area and laid foundation stone of Gratnard Malik Mohallah road construction project. The road involving 1.8 km length is being constructed under UT Sector at a cost of Rs.49 lakh.

SDM Lolab, Javid Naseem; Executive Engineer R&B Division Sogam Lolab, Hilal Abbasi, Tehsildar Sogam, besides, officials from different departments and people in large number were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the DC congratulated the people for getting new road projects. She impressed upon the concerned officers for speedy execution of the roads so that the people are benefitted.

Vice Chairperson expressed his gratitude towards UT Administration and District Administration Kupwara for allotment of the road projects. He said it was a long pending demand of the people of these areas and the road projects when completed will relieve their sufferings.