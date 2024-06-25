Shahid Iqbal visits Baltal; reviews SANJY preparations

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, June 24: Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (Nodal Officer for SANJY via Baltal Axis), today conducted an extensive tour of Baltal to have a firsthand appraisal about the arrangements being put in place for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2024.

During the visit, Secretary was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, Director General (DG) Rural Sanitation, Anoo Malhotra, Director Rural Development Kashmir, Shabir Hussain Bhat, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, Camp Directors, ACD and other district and sectoral officers.

On the occasion, Dr. Shahid inspected the arrangements at Baltal including power and water supply, pitching of tents, public utilities, sanitation measures and other related arrangements.

While inspecting the arrangements, he gave necessary instructions to the concerned departments to ensure that all arrangements are put in place in time for the convenience of pilgrims.

On the occasion, Dr. Shahid chaired a meeting of civil administration and Camp Directors and took a detailed review of the arrangements being made for smooth conduct of Yatra. He also reviewed functionality of various sanitation infrastructures including the toilets, washrooms, dustbins, waste disposal and other sanitation facilities on the Baltal axis.

While assessing the arrangements for sanitation, Dr. Shahid said that the department is committed towards providing a clean and hygienic environment for all the Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims and directed the concerned to ensure that every pilgrim has access to the best possible sanitation facilities.

He gave necessary directions to the concerned camp directors for assessing the availability of facilities in their camps regularly. Concerned departments were also directed for ensuring all pending works are completed well before commencement of Yatra.