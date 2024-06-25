ADGP Vijay Kumar reviews preparations for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police Law & Order (L&O), conducted a comprehensive review meeting with the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) of SDRF J&K, J&K Armed Police, NDRF, BSF and CRPF.

The MRTs consist of 13 teams from Armed Police, 11 from SDRF, 8 from NDRF, 4 from BSF and 2 from CRPF. The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024, an annual pilgrimage attracting lakhs of devotees to the Amarnath Cave.

Kumar, who also holds charge of Armed Police & Commandant General SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guard J&K, briefed the teams on their specific duties during the yatra, emphasizing the importance of ensuring pilgrim safety and well-being.

He assessed the current state of equipment and recommended necessary upgrades and proper resource utilization, stressing waterproof clothing for the MRTs.

Fitness and proper gear of rescuers were highlighted as imperative for effective rescue operations.

The training status of the teams was reviewed, and Kumar emphasized the importance of utilizing professional skills as per their training, highlighting that well-rehearsed maneuvers are crucial in disaster situations.

He boosted the morale of the forces, encouraging them to view their rescue operations as a revered duty with spiritual significance, assisting pilgrims on their sacred journey.

Kumar also reviewed the deployment pattern of the MRTs and suggested adding more locations deemed sensitive based on a recent route review.

He sensitized the teams about recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) incidents and the challenges posed by climate change to the Disaster Response Forces.

Accompanied by IG Kashmir, DIG Armed/SDRF, DIG Police CKR, CO NDRF, and CO SDRF, Kumar stressed the importance of preparedness, coordination, and the spiritual value of their service.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, scheduled from June 29 to August 19, 2024, is a deeply spiritual Hindu pilgrimage honoring Lord Shiva. Pilgrims undertake a challenging trek to the Amarnath cave, where a natural ice formation, believed to be a manifestation of Shiva, is venerated.

Kumar concluded by urging all teams to approach their duties with dedication and respect, as their efforts are integral to the success and sanctity of the pilgrimage.