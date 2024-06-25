DC Jammu initiates classification, digitisation of Kashmiri Migrants Ration Cards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: In a significant move to streamline the delivery of social welfare benefits to the Kashmiri migrant population, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, convened a crucial meeting today.

The meeting, also attended by Relief Commissioner (M) Arvind Karwani, focussed on reviewing the Ration Card classification and digitisation initiative for Kashmiri migrants.

The classification and digitisation procedures are being carried out in accordance with the existing rules of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). This initiative aims to update databases, ensuring efficient delivery of social welfare benefits to the migrant community.

During the meeting, it was decided that special camps would be organised to expedite the process. The Deputy Commissioner elucidated the roles of concerned officers, including Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Tehsildars and Camp Commanders, in this exercise.

To facilitate the process, arrangements have been made to provide and update essential documents such as Aadhaar cards, income certificates and domicile certificates as per the requirements of the migrant population.