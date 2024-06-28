DC Srinagar urges youth to join hands in fight against drug abuse to safeguard present and future generations

SRINAGAR, JUNE 27: On the eve of ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking,’ the District Administration Srinagar organized an awareness programme at Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) under the theme ‘Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention.’

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat was the chief guest on the occasion.

Besides, Prof. Dr Mohammad Maqbool, HOD IMHANS; Chief Education Officer, Abdul Hameed Fani; District Social Welfare Officer, Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad; the programme was attended by staff and students of the Institute, Experts from Kashmir University and other concerned Departments.

Addressing the function, the DC said that the observance of this day is aimed to raise awareness about the threat that illicit drugs pose to the society at large.

He said the main focus of organizing today’s event is to spread awareness among the masses particularly in youth about ill effects of drug abuse and further measures required to achieve the goal of Drugs Free J&K.

The DC underscored the stringent action being taken against the illicit trafficking of drugs and its peddlers. He said the District Administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug peddling.

He also highlighted the measures taken by the District Administration in imposing greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug-trafficking in Srinagar.

While emphasising the need of conducting mass awareness programs and contribution of society at large in curbing the menace of substance/ drug abuse, Dr Bilal urged the young participants to work actively and extend their support to Administration in containing the drug peddling and break the supply chain so that timely action against the culprits involved in the hazardous trade of drugs is taken to make Srinagar a Drugs Free District.

He also urged youth of the District to join hands in fight against drug abuse to safeguard our present and future generations

During his speech, the DC spoke of Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) Centres established in the District to fight against drug menace and mitigate the sufferings of the persons struggling with addiction through proper counseling and rehabilitation measures.

He also said that the victims are also being provided treatment facilities at IMHANS, at SMHS and Kathi Darwaza Badamwari besides being taken care through Tele-Counseling facilities from the Administration.

Moreover, awareness programmes and various theme based activities were also organised by different departments in their respective institutions across the District.