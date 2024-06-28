DC Pulwama chairs quarterly DLRC meeting to assess & review performance of Banks

PULWAMA, JUNE 27: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom Thursday chaired the District Level Review Committee (DLRC) quarterly meeting to review the performance of Banks and related sectors.

The meeting focused on evaluating the performance of various banks and financial institutions operating within the district on parameters of Priority Sector Lending, disbursement under various government schemes, advances and Credit and deposits.

The LDM informed the chair that banks operating in the district have recorded deposits of Rs. 4775.48 Cr. and advances of Rs. 5178.39 Cr. as of 31.03.2024. The C.D. Ratio of the district was 108.44% and improvement over previous financial year.

Further a detailed overview was presented about various employment generation schemes of the Government. It was informed that a consistent improvement has been recorded in applications and disbursals.

Meanwhile, RSETI Director informed the house about the development in different training courses during the financial year 2023-24. The training target for the year was 450, with an achievement of 467, i.e., 103%. Settlement was 70%, and out of this, 50% have been given bank loans.

The DC directed all financial institutions to improve their performance metrics and enhance service delivery to the masses of Pulwama. At the same time, he issued specific caution to bankers with low performance, urging them to take immediate corrective actions to meet their targets and improve customer satisfaction.

Dr Basharat highlighted the importance of financial inclusion and encouraged bankers to expand their outreach programs, particularly in rural and other backward areas. Special emphasis was laid on enhancing financial inclusion through various services including social security cover and affordable insurance instruments.

Bankers were urged to focus on providing easy access to credit for agriculture, small businesses and other key sectors to boost economic growth in the district.

The DC emphasized the need for active participation of bankers in government schemes aimed at economic development and poverty alleviation.

Financial institutions were instructed to streamline processes and ensure timely disbursement of loans under various government schemes.

Bankers were advised to enhance their customer service, addressing grievances promptly and ensuring a hassle-free banking experience for all customers.

The bankers were given specific targets and timelines to address the issues discussed and report back on progress in the next meeting.