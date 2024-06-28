Chairperson DDC Rajouri discusses annual action plan

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 27: Chairperson District Development Council Rajouri Advocate Naseem Liyaqat today discussed formulation of annual action plan for the financial year 2024-25 at a meeting of stakeholders held in the PWD Dak Bungalow.

Detailed deliberations were held with officers of stakeholder departments and DDC Members underlining the priorities and importance of proper utilization of funds, effective monitoring of projects and timely completion of works.

The DDC members gave valuable suggestions and inputs to enrich the planning process and effective development strategy for the district. The Chairperson emphasized the need for a comprehensive and inclusive plan that addresses the needs of the general public.

The officers were asked to ensure the formulation of the plan in consultation with DDC members to achieve need based development and maximum coverage of rural populace.

The DDC Chairperson directed departments to identify works and projects that benefit the maximum number of people and can be completed within the stipulated time frame, as per the guidelines of the Finance Department.

He also asked members to focus on completion of ongoing projects besides projecting only those works/projects which can be completed within the working period of the current financial year.

It was further exhorted upon the DDC members and officers to formulate the development plan in accordance with the ceiling conveyed to them and to ensure the best use of available resources.

Among others the meeting was attended by DDC Member Thannamandi, Abdul Qayoom Mir; DDC Member Darhal, Iqbal Malik; DDC Member Sunderbani, Rajinder Sharma; DDC Member Sangeeta Sharma; DDC Member Nowshera, Manohar Singh; DDC Member Dhangri, Rameshwar Singh; DDC Member Doongi, Khalid Choudhary; DDC Member Kalakote, Anita Thakur and DDC Member Mougla, Shamim Akhter.

The meeting was also attended by the ADDC (CEO DDC) Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa; SE PWD(R&B), Devi Dayal; SE Hydraulics, Bharam Jyoti Sharma; ACD, Vijay Kumar; ACP, Sheraz Chowhan; CPO, Maqsood Ahmed; DPO, Mohd Nawaz Choudhary; DSEO, Sandeep Sharma; EXEN PWD (R&B) Rajouri, Sardar Khan; EXEN PDD Rajouri, Mohd Rashid; EXEN Jal Shakti Rajouri, Ashwini Sharma; EXEN Jal Shakti Nowshera, Bipin Kumar; EXEN REW, Zahir Khan and other concerned officers.