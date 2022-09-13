DC Ramban reviews progress of CAPEX plan projects

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 13: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, today convened a meeting of District and Sectoral officers to review the progress achieved under different components of the District Capex Plan, UT Component, and other Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Rajinder Sharma; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Sharma; PO, ICDS, Jahangir Hashmi; CPO, Dr. Kasturi Lal; ACR, Giasul-Haq; ACP S. Swran Singh and several other officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on progress under DDC, BDC, and PRIs’ Area Development Funds, Aspirational Block Development Plan, 2022-23, Deliverable Reports, Block Diwas, Status of Online services, action taken report on decisions of DISHA meeting and celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the project-wise progress and directed the Executive Engineer, REW to speed up the process of work allotment to achieve the set physical and financial targets under the Area Development Fund and other schemes. He also directed to accelerate the pace of construction work keeping in view the short working season.

The DC directed the ACP to ensure the completion of B2V3 works to provide desired facilities to people in rural areas. He also asked the officers to fulfill all Deliverable Reports as per prescribed parameters. While reviewing the progress on decisions of the DISHA meeting, the DC directed the officers to complete all assignments which were assigned to their respective departments.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officers to start moving the files through e-office mode to save time, besides maintaining transparency and accountability of officers and officials.