DC Bandipora conducts extensive tour of Saderkoot Village, inspects works

BANDIPORA, Sept 13: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed on Tuesday conducted extensive tour of Saderkoot village to take feedback from public and to inspect various ongoing works of JJM and other developmental works.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by ExEn Jal Shakti Department, concerned Range Officer Forest Department and other field functionaries and PRIs.

The Deputy Commissioner interacted with PRIs and general public and took feedback from them besides redressing several public grievances on the spot.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected ongoing work of bore well and directed the concerned to complete the work within stipulated time.

He also visited proposed site for new scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission and directed the concerned to start the work immediately.

He also inspected the ongoing work of road meant for connecting the upper reaches of the village and directed the executing agencies and concerned department to maintain the quality of work and speed up the pace of work in order to complete the work within set timeline.

He assured the public that all works shall be executed as per submitted plan to meet the demands of public.

Dr. Owais impressed upon all the officers to work in a coordinated manner to meet the desired targets and by taking PRIs & general public of the areas on board right from the step of planning.