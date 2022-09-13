50 deputations meet Azad at Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: At least fifty (50) deputations from North Kashmir and parts of Srinagar met the former J&K Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad and apprised him about several issues, grievances and problems of their respective areas.

Many groups of people from political, social, trade and other circles in the form of deputations called on Azad and shared their grievances and sufferings in the absence of a political government in Kashmir. They held threadbare deliberations during the day long meetings today.

Besides these meetings many DDC members, Sarpanchs and Panchs joined Ghulam Nabi Azad camp in presence of senior leaders and former legislators.

People from different areas who met Azad extended their full cooperation and support to him in all his future endeavours.

The deputations also discussed the affairs related to development, uncertainty, rise of unemployment in J&K. They lauded the historical development witnessed in all the regions of the State during the tenure of Azad as Chief Minister.

Azad accepted their invitation and assured them to pay visit to their constituencies shortly.

The former Chief Minister gave patient hearing to every deputation separately, extended thanks to them for their whole hearted support and assured them his full cooperation in taking up their genuine demands with the concerned authorities.