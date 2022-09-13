Farooq for synergy between deptts, public representatives

* Reviews implementation of schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Sept 13: The Member Parliament (MP) Srinagar- Budgam Lok Sabha constituency, Dr. Farooq Abdullah today chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), meeting at Conference Hall here.

At the outset, District Development Commissioner, Budgam, S F Hamid presented the overall status of the sector – wise developmental achievements and implementation of centrally and UT sponsored schemes in the district through a powerpoint presentation.

Taking review, the MP also listened to the demands of DDC Chairman, Nazir Ahmad Khan, DDC Members, BDCs, President of Municipal Councils and various Sarpanches and other PRI members during the review meeting.

Stressing on speedy completion of all ongoing works and projects, the MP reviewed implementation and progress recorded under Ayushman Bharat/JK Sehat Scheme, JSY, PMGSY, SBM, JJM, RDSS, PMKSY, ICDS MGNREGA, PMAY, NRLM, NHM and other schemes.

Detailed review of departments including R&B, PMGSY, PHE, Horticulture, Agriculture, Education, Social Welfare, Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments was also taken by the chair.

While lauding the District Administration Budgam for timely execution and completion of works and successful implementation of schemes, MP called for more synergy and coordination between the departments and public representatives for effective implementation of public welfare schemes.

He also stressed on launching a massive awareness campaign against the drugs to uproot this evil from the society to save the youth from falling prey to peddlers.

MP emphasized on sustenance of developmental activities and improvement in all education, health and PHE sectors besides road connectivity to ensure better facilities to the people of Budgam.

He called for proper rationalization of teachers in school and speedy execution of pending infrastructure developmental works in the education sector.

SSP Budgam, Tahir Salim; ADDC, Dr Akramullah Tak; ADC Dr Nasir Ahmad and all other district and sectoral officers attended the meeting.