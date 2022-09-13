DC Jammu reviews progress of works under SBM-G

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today reviewed the progress of works taken under Swachh Bharat Mission here at a meeting in DC office complex.

The Deputy Commissioner took a thorough review of the implementation of schemes under SBM including, construction of Community Sanitary Complexes, Solid/Liquid/Plastic Waste Management, GOVARDHAN projects and registration of new households under SBM-G in the district.

The concerned official apprised the Chair that against the target of constructing 175 Community Sanitary complexes in 2022-23, the tenders have been floated for 164 units.

Similarly, a target of constructing 189 Solid/Liquid waste management plants has also been set for this year. It was also informed that 5916 new households have been registered under SBM-G out of which pics of 4195 have been uploaded on the designated portal.

After reviewing the status of works, the DC emphasized upon the executing agencies to expedite the tendering process and allotment. She directed for completion of all pending works within the stipulated time frame.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers to sensitize the people regarding segregation of solid and wet waste for better waste management. She asked the officers to explain to people in detail the importance of segregation of solid and wet waste in their houses.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers to act on a multi dimensional strategy, roping in all government departments, to provide all people the facility of collection of household waste materials at their doorsteps.

Beside others, the meeting was attended by CPO Yoginder Katoch, ACP Meenakshi Vaid along with other senior officers.