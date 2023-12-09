DC Rajouri reviews implementation of PM KISSAN Sanman Nidhi Scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 9: In a significant move aimed at fortifying agricultural support schemes, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, chaired a high-level meeting today to review the implementation of the PM KISSAN Sanman Nidhi initiative.

With a keen emphasis on accountability, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal issued clear instructions for a seamless collaboration with the Revenue Department to ensure a meticulous review of approximately 29,000 beneficiaries who are yet to be seeded.

This collaborative effort aims to streamline the process and ensure that deserving farmers receive the benefits of the PM KISSAN Sanman Nidhi without any delay.

In addition to the PM KISSAN Sanman Nidhi, the meeting delved into discussions regarding the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), a crucial insurance scheme safeguarding farmers against crop losses. Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal directed the Lead District Manager to actively engage in covering all eligible farmers under PMFBY, specifically those with active Kisan Credit Cards (KCC). The ambitious target set for this initiative is to be achieved before the 15th of December 2023.

The commitment to bolstering agricultural welfare was palpable throughout the meeting, with Deputy Commissioner Kundal expressing his confidence in the collaborative efforts of the various departments involved. He underscored the importance of ensuring that farmers, the backbone of the nation, receive the full spectrum of benefits promised by these transformative schemes.

The progressive steps taken in the meeting held today exemplify the commitment of the administration to the well-being of farmers in Rajouri. By addressing challenges head-on and setting ambitious yet attainable targets, the District Administration is steering the district towards a brighter and more prosperous agricultural future.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer Mohammad Khurshid, Chief Agriculture Officer Sohan Singh, Lead District Manager Sanjeev Bhasin, and other concerned officers.