Two held in ATM fraud case: Police

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 9: With the arrest of two individuals, Polcie in Nehru Market area here claimed to have solved an ATM fraud case.

A police spokesperson said that on December 7, 2023, a written complaint was lodged by one Abdul Latief Bhat of Doda Basti, Belicharana, stating therein that while he and his daughter were inside J&K Bank’s ATM at Bikram Chowk Jammu, one unknown person cunningly exchanged his ATM card with his daughter and later withdrew an amount of Rs 1023999 from his account.

On this, the police spokesperson said that a case FIR number 238/2023 under section 420/34 IPC was registered at Police Station Gandhi Nagar Jammu and further investigation started.

During the course of investigation, a team of Police Post Nehru Market led by SDPO South Sachit Sharma, assisted by SHO Gandhi Nagar Police Station Inspector Pankaj Sharma and incharge Police Post Nehru Market, Inspector Rohit Gandhi, rounded up two suspects with the help of CCTV footage and the human intelligence, said the police spokesperson.

They were identified as Ajay Kumar of Gaytri Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Dilip Kumar of Bilwara, Rajasthan.

During sustained questioning, the police spokesperson said that the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime and on their disclosure, the stolen cash, along with 17 Sim cards, 3 cheque books, 4 mobile phones, 4 Aadhar cards, 6 Pan cards, 1 stamp, 2 QR scanners, and ATM cards of several banks were recovered.

According to him, the accused were part of an inter-state gang involved in ATM swap and fraud cases.

During further investigation, he added that 9 more bank accounts in different banks were identified which were used by this module to withdraw cash by ATM swap and frauds. In these accounts, transactions of Rs 4967844 had taken place. Police have accordingly freezed these accounts.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Pertinently, the overall arrests and recoveries were made under the supervision of SP South Shaheen Wahid.