DC Rajouri reviews functioning of Revenue Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 13: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Dr. Devansh Yadav, today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Revenue Department and assess the progress achieved in land records management, digitization and AgriStack implementation in the district.

The meeting conducted a detailed review of the digitization of jamabandis. It was informed that jamabandis of 388 villages have been digitized so far.

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The Deputy Commissioner also took stock of the pendency of mutations and directed the concerned officers to expedite disposal of the same.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of georeferencing of cadastral maps, the status of errors reported in jamabandis and their disposal and the updation of sub-parcelization of records.

It was further informed that sub-parcelization updation has been completed in 156 villages. The status of torn-out and dilapidated cadastral maps was also discussed, along with the verification of jamabandis by supervisory officers to ensure the accuracy and reliability of revenue records.

Regarding the implementation of AgriStack, the meeting was informed that 99.68 per cent progress has been achieved in data entry, while 16,354 Farmer IDs have been generated in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to set tehsil-wise targets for the creation of Farmer IDs and ensure their achievement within the stipulated deadline. He stressed the need for close monitoring, coordinated efforts and timely completion of all pending tasks to achieve the set targets.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate and updated land records, expediting digitization-related activities and ensuring accountability at every level for the effective functioning of the Revenue Department.

The meeting was attended by ADC Rajouri Ravi Kumar Sihag; IAS Probationer Akash Garg; ADC Kalakote Mohd Tanvir; ADC Nowshera Pritam Lal Thapa; ADC Koteranka Dil Mir; ACR Mohd Jahangir Khan; SDM Thanamandi Abid Hussain Shah and Tehsildars.