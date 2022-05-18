DC Rajouri meets family of grenade attack victim; Hands over ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh

RAJOURI, MAY 18: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, accompanied by DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Vivek Gupta and SSP, Mohammad Aslam, today met with the family of Ranjit Singh who was killed in a grenade explosion at Baramulla and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

Four persons were injured in Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla town on Tuesday evening when terrorists hurled a grenade on them. One of the injured, Ranjit Singh of Bakhar village of Rajouri district, later succumbed to critical splinter injuries in the hospital.

Family and villagers of the Bakhar area staged a symbolic protest seeking justice for the victim and government job for one of the family members.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the spot of the protest and pacified the bereaved family. He expressed sympathies with the family and assured all possible help from the district administration.

The Deputy Commissioner also handed over ex gratia relief of Rs. 1 lakh to the bereaved family.