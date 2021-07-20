DC Jammu reviews progress of developmental works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg today convened a meeting to review the progress of work on the Administrative Complex in R.S Pura, Indri Pattan Bridge, renovation of Niabat building and Primary Health Centre at Rathana and others.

Chief Planning Officer Yoginder Katoch along with SE PWD (R&B), SDM R.S Pura and other officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took project wise detailed review of the works and physical progress so far.

The concerned officials informed the Chair that all the projects except Indri Pattan Bridge are nearing completion.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officials to complete the projects within the given time frame. He asked the officers to work in synergy to get the works completed.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers to complete the works in all respects and hand over the buildings to concerned departments so that people can take benefit from these facilities.

He said that these all works are people oriented projects which will provide facilities to locals and boost other related developmental activities in these areas.